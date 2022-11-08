iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police Searching For Missing 14 Year-Old Talyia Doucette-Madigan


Missing Person – Talyia Doucette-Madigan – 14 years.

Possibly in the New Sudbury area.

There are concerns for her wellbeing.

Description: female, Caucasian, 5’1, 95 lbs, shoulder length blond hair, blue eyes, khaki cargo pants, a blue ‘Care Bear’ hoodie, a yellow plaid backpack.

