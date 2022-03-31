iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police Searching For Missing 16 Year-Old Aaleyah Stone

MISSINGTEEN

The GSPS are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16 year old Aaleyah Stone.
She was last seen leaving her residence in the New Sudbury area on the 30th of March 2022 at 3:30PM.
She is described as approximately 5’7”, 130 pounds with an average build with long straight dark hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a beige hooded winter jacket with an orange toque, blue jeans and purple sandals.
SEE ATTACHED PHOTO
The GSPS are attempting to locate her, as there are concerns for her well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to call Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com

