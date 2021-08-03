iHeartRadio
22°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury Police Searching For Missing 16 Year-Old Alyssa McQuabbie

E7j10-pWEAAb9c6

Police are asking for the public's help in finding 16 year old Alyssa McQuabbie.  

She was last seen July 18 in Greater Sudbury.

McQuabbie is not from the area, but is believed to still be in Sudbury.

She's 5'4', 90-100 pounds, slim build, with long blonde hair & blue eyes.  

If you have information, please call Greater Sudbury Police.  

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram