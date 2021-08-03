Sudbury Police Searching For Missing 16 Year-Old Alyssa McQuabbie
Police are asking for the public's help in finding 16 year old Alyssa McQuabbie.
She was last seen July 18 in Greater Sudbury.
McQuabbie is not from the area, but is believed to still be in Sudbury.
She's 5'4', 90-100 pounds, slim build, with long blonde hair & blue eyes.
If you have information, please call Greater Sudbury Police.
