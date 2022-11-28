Sudbury Police Searching For Missing 16 Year-Old Braidon Jordan
Missing person - Braidon Jordan, 16 years.
Braidon is 6 ft tall with shoulder length brown hair, last seen wearing black hoodie, black jogging pants.
Braidon was last seen area of Paris/Ramsay Lake Road.
Police are concerned for his wellbeing.
