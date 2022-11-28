Sudbury Police Searching For Missing 16 Year-Old Braidon Jordan

When Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers come across a child who has been involved in a stressful or traumatic situation, giving them an OPP Community Bear can help them regain a sense of calmness and security. Community Bears aren't just soft and cuddly, studies have shown that kids who spend a lot of time holding a stuffed animal tend to feel calmer and more secure, and that teddy bears can even help children cope with psychological trauma.