Sudbury Police Searching For Missing 24 Year-Old Jacob Adelman

ADELMAN

Update:

Jacob was last seen around 12:00am June 5th in area of Ramsey View Ct & Regent St.

Jacob is not familiar with Sudbury & may have taken shelter somewhere.

Police are asking that people in the area check their property & buildings.

There is a concern for Jacob's well-being. 

Original Story:

Sudbury Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating 24 year-old Jacob ADELMAN

There are concerns for his well-being.

Jacob was last seen SUNDAY around 9:00pm in the area of Paris Street at Centennial Drive.

Jacob is 6’1”, 170lbs, thin build, short brown hair, brown eyes, last wearing black shorts (however may be wearing additional clothing).

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police at 705-675-9171

