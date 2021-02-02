iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police Searching For Missing 34 Year-Old Bruce Lamothe

sudbury-police

On the 1st of February 2021,   GSPS was contacted in relation to Bruce LAMOTHE, his family advised they last spoke to him on the 27th of January 2021 and last saw him on the 25th of December 2020.  
 
Bruce has no cell phone and is described as a 34 years old, white male, 5’9” tall, 180lbs with hazel eyes, he has dirty blonde shaggy hair and tattoos on both arms. GSPS has conducted area checks yielding negative results. 
 
He may also be operating a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe Black. 
 
Anyone with information surrounding his whereabouts is asked to contact Greater Sudbury Police at (705) 675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at (705) 222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com or by texting TipSud and the information to CRIMES (274637).   

