iHeartRadio
15°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury Police Searching For Missing 41 Year-Old Franky


F6FP2z1XMAEyowy

Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating 41 year-old Franky. 

Franky was last heard from by fmaily on August 17th, 2023. 

Franky is described as standing 6 feet tall, 160 lbs, with auburn hair & hazel eyes.  

He's known to frequent the Downtown core & surrounding areas.  

There are concerns for the man's wellbeing. 

Call Police if you have any info: 705-675-9171

You may be interested in...

12

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram