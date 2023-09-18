Sudbury Police Searching For Missing 41 Year-Old Franky

Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating 41 year-old Franky.

Franky was last heard from by fmaily on August 17th, 2023.

Franky is described as standing 6 feet tall, 160 lbs, with auburn hair & hazel eyes.

He's known to frequent the Downtown core & surrounding areas.

There are concerns for the man's wellbeing.

Call Police if you have any info: 705-675-9171