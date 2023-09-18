Sudbury Police Searching For Missing 41 Year-Old Franky
Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating 41 year-old Franky.
Franky was last heard from by fmaily on August 17th, 2023.
Franky is described as standing 6 feet tall, 160 lbs, with auburn hair & hazel eyes.
He's known to frequent the Downtown core & surrounding areas.
There are concerns for the man's wellbeing.
Call Police if you have any info: 705-675-9171
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Police Talk Down Person In DistressSaturday night about 6:30, Greater Sudbury Police were called to help a person in crisis on top of the train trestle between Beatty and Frood. After an hour and a half, the person was rescued and taken to HSN. Police remind everyone there is a 24/7 Crisis Line in Greater Sudbury at 705-675-4760.
-
Double fatal crash involving two commercial vehicles on Highway 11-17Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a serious crash on Highway 11/17 in northwestern Ont. Sunday.
-
Major natural gas leak closes streets in downtown SudburyA major gas leak on Durham Street has closed several streets in downtown Sudbury.