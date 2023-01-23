Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Man, 31 Year-Old Emad Ali

Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating missing person, 31 year-old Emad Ali.

Last seen in the Sudbury area - Oct to Nov, 2022.

5'9, 135 lbs, long braided hair, mustache, goatee, thin beard, scar on bridge of nose.

Concerns for his wellbeing - contact Sergeant Weston of CID - 705-675-9171 ext 2341 or Crimestoppers.