Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Man, 34 Year-Old Marc LeBlanc

Police in Sudbury are attempting to locate missing person, 34 year-old Marc Leblanc,

Marc was last seen in the area of Whittaker St. and Albinson St. in Sudbury on July 6th.

He is known to frequent the downtown core.

Marc is 6’4” tall, slim build, approximately 220 lbs., buzz cut brown hair, blue eyes, tattoos and scars on his back, abdomen, and right knee.

Marc Leblanc was wearing white shoes, jeans and a white shirt when he left the residence.

The investigation into the missing person is ongoing and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477

