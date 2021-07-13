Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Man, 34 Year-Old Marc LeBlanc
Police in Sudbury are attempting to locate missing person, 34 year-old Marc Leblanc,
Marc was last seen in the area of Whittaker St. and Albinson St. in Sudbury on July 6th.
He is known to frequent the downtown core.
Marc is 6’4” tall, slim build, approximately 220 lbs., buzz cut brown hair, blue eyes, tattoos and scars on his back, abdomen, and right knee.
Marc Leblanc was wearing white shoes, jeans and a white shirt when he left the residence.
The investigation into the missing person is ongoing and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477
You may be interested in...
-
UPDATE : Highway 144 Reopened After Collision in Greater SudburyOPP reports Highway 144 is closed between Joanette and Vermilion Lake Roads following a collision in Chelmsford. There is a half load restriction in effect on the detour route, so tractor trailers will not be able to take the detour. OPP is on the scene. A reopening time is not known at this point.
-
Well-Known Car Wash On The Kingsway Robbed; Call Police If You Have Any InfoA well known Sudbury car wash has been robbed, and the owner's family is asking the public to share any information they might have with Sudbury Police.
-
Fatal Collision On Maley Drive Claims Life Of 44 Year-Old ManThrough the investigation it has been determined that the motorcycle was traveling Eastbound on Maley Drive when the driver lost control of the bike leading to the single vehicle collision.