Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Man; 38 Year-Old Devon Hill

FXm_iQOWYAEDIUq

Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating 38 year-old Devon Hill.

Hill is 6', 145 lbs, long brown hair/beard,& brown eyes.

Hill was wearing Sudbury Wolves Ball cap, plaid shirt & jeans, carrying a red Giant Tiger bag.

Last seen in the area of New Sudbury.

If observed please call 7056759171.

