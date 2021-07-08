Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Man 39 Year-Old Jamie Fleury

Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in regards to the well being of 39 year-old Jamie Fleury.

The man is described as standing 6'2" 180 lbs, & bald.

Mr. Fleury was last seen in area of Melvin Ave. this past Monday.

Police believe he may have been involved in an altercation overnight & may be injured.

Anyone with information please contact police @ 705-675-9171.