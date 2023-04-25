Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Man, 43 Year-Old Trevor
MISSING PERSON - 43-year old Trevor Described as Indigenous male, 5’9”, 200 lbs, shaved head, green eyes; tattoo of wolf on right inside forearm & bear on back of head. Last seen April 21 at 10:30am on Clemow Ave wearing a dark coloured coat, grey sweater & black track pants.
Trevor may be in possession of a 2013 dark green Ford F150 bearing Ontario marker BC20091. Vehicle is believed to have significant front end damage. There are concerns for Trevor’s well-being. Anyone with info regarding Trevor's whereabouts is asked to call GSPS 705-675-9171
