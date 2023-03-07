Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Man, 62 Year-Old Rae Cameron

Sudbury Police are hoping the public can help locate another missing person.

He's 62 year-old Rae Cameron...Last seen 7am on March 6th.

He stands 5'3', 145lbs, with a thin mustache, hazel eyes, glasses, blue plaid jacket, blue jeans, red & black shoes and navy blue shirt.

The man is known to drive a 2010 greay Toyota Corolla, which has minor damage to the side front & rear doors.

License Plate: ON-BHTZ178

There is concern for his wellbeing.