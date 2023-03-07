Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Man, 62 Year-Old Rae Cameron
Sudbury Police are hoping the public can help locate another missing person.
He's 62 year-old Rae Cameron...Last seen 7am on March 6th.
He stands 5'3', 145lbs, with a thin mustache, hazel eyes, glasses, blue plaid jacket, blue jeans, red & black shoes and navy blue shirt.
The man is known to drive a 2010 greay Toyota Corolla, which has minor damage to the side front & rear doors.
License Plate: ON-BHTZ178
There is concern for his wellbeing.
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Police Investigating Threat At St. Charles College - UPDATEPolice have provided an update
-
Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Man, 62 Year-Old Rae CameronThere is concern for his wellbeing.
-
Impaired Driving Charges Laid After Sudbury Man's Vehicle Became Stuck On Snowmobile TrailThe accused was held for Bail Court and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 6, 2023, in Sudbury. The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension.