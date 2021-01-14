iHeartRadio
-1°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Man, Andrew Martin

ANDREWMARTIN

Sudbury Police are still requesting assistance to locate 31 year-old Andrew Martin.

Info on clothing remains the same at this time. (See below)

There are concerns for Andrew's well-being.

Anyone with information related to Andrew's whereabouts is asked to call us at 705-675-9171 extension 2318

Andrew Martin last seen early morning on Dec 7 on Bruce Ave wearing blk sweat plants & red shoes (no shirt descriptors). Described as 5'7", 190 lbs., w brwn eyes, a shaved head & thick goatee.

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram