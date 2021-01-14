Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Man, Andrew Martin
Sudbury Police are still requesting assistance to locate 31 year-old Andrew Martin.
Info on clothing remains the same at this time. (See below)
There are concerns for Andrew's well-being.
Anyone with information related to Andrew's whereabouts is asked to call us at 705-675-9171 extension 2318
Andrew Martin last seen early morning on Dec 7 on Bruce Ave wearing blk sweat plants & red shoes (no shirt descriptors). Described as 5'7", 190 lbs., w brwn eyes, a shaved head & thick goatee.
