Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Man, Andrew Martin

Sudbury Police are still requesting assistance to locate 31 year-old Andrew Martin.

Info on clothing remains the same at this time. (See below)

There are concerns for Andrew's well-being.

Anyone with information related to Andrew's whereabouts is asked to call us at 705-675-9171 extension 2318

Andrew Martin last seen early morning on Dec 7 on Bruce Ave wearing blk sweat plants & red shoes (no shirt descriptors). Described as 5'7", 190 lbs., w brwn eyes, a shaved head & thick goatee.