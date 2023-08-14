iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Man, Elund


MISSING

Sudbury Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for 83 year old “Elund" He was last seen on the 11th of August in the area of Lorne Falls Rd. in Walden.  

Police ask that all residents in the areas of Nairn Centre, Beaver Lake, and Walden to be on the lookout...

Check your vehicles, properties and outbuildings.  

Elund is described as a Caucasian male, 5’6” tall, weighing 160lbs with blue eyes and brownish grey hair. Elund wears silver rimmed eyeglasses.

He was last seen wearing green/blue and white plaid short sleeved shirt with a burgundy pullover and navy ADIDAS track pants with black loafers on his feet. 

There is a concern for his well-being as he some medical issues and has not returned home. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171

