Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Man James Gallan

Sudbury Police are seeking public's assistance in locating 31 year-old James Gallan.

James was last seen at 4pm in the Dennis Street area of Capreol. 

James is described as 6’2”, 140 lbs, blue eyes, short brown hair, teardrop tattoos below right eye. 

Gallan was last seen wearing a heavy black collared jacket, black ball cap, carrying grey back pack.

Anyone with information please call 705-675-9171.

There are concerns for James’ well-being.

kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

