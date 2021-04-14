Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Man James Gallan
Sudbury Police are seeking public's assistance in locating 31 year-old James Gallan.
James was last seen at 4pm in the Dennis Street area of Capreol.
James is described as 6’2”, 140 lbs, blue eyes, short brown hair, teardrop tattoos below right eye.
Gallan was last seen wearing a heavy black collared jacket, black ball cap, carrying grey back pack.
Anyone with information please call 705-675-9171.
There are concerns for James’ well-being.
You may be interested in...
-
19 Year-Old Sudbury Woman Faces Multiple Charges After Driving ImpairedShe loses her license for 3 months & has her vehicle impounded.
-
Residential Tipping Fees Waived At Sudbury Landfills May 10 - May 15The City of Greater Sudbury would like to remind residents that residential tipping fees will be waived at all Greater Sudbury landfill and waste diversion sites from Monday, May 10, to Saturday, May 15, 2021.
-
Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Man James GallanIf anyone has information you should call Police immediately.