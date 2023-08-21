Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Man, Joey
Greater Sudbury Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 45-year-old missing male, "Joey" Last seen Tuesday Aug. 17th at 5pm.
He usually frequents the downtown on foot via Kingsway Blvd. from New Sudbury.
Joey is described as 5’8, 160lbs brown hair and eyes.
Family has concerns for his wellbeing as he suffers from medical issues.
He is believed to be wearing either a grey or red hoody, blue jeans, white NIKE running shoes and will have either a blue or black suitcase.
There is a concern for his well-being as he some medical issues and has not returned home.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171.
