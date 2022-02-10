Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Man, Jonathan Bosse
Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating a missing man, as there is some concern for his wellbeing.
He's 41 year old Jonathan Bosse, last seen Friday, January 28th at the RBC Downtown Sudbury, wearing a black winter coat & black Nike shoes.
We have his picture on all our social media platforms...Anyone with info is asked to call Police at 705-675-9171
