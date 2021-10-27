Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Man Jordan Pitawanakwat
Sudbury Police are attempting to locate 30 year-old old Jordan Pitawanakwat to check on his wellbeing.
He was last seen in the Minnow Lake area Tuesday evening.
If located please contact Police immediately.
