Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Man, Kevin Read
Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating a missing man.
56 year-old KEVIN READ was last seen February 19th on Barrydowne Rd, driving a black 2012 Volkswagen Passat with the licence plate BPAZ 247.
Kevin is described as 5’11”, 160 lbs, brown hair/brown eyes.
There is some concern for Kevin's wellbeing.
Anyone w info asked to call Police at 705-675-9171.
