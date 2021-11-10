Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Man Michael Hood
Police in Sudbury are attempting to locate 55 year old Michael HOOD
5’8’’ 115lbs, brown hair, hazel eyes.
Last seen October 21, 2021 on Larch Street in Sudbury.
Call 1-888-310-1122 with any information, as there is concern for his wellbeing.
