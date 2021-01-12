Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Man, Noel Michaud
Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating a missing man.
He's 59 year-old NOEL MICHAUD & there is some concern for his well being.
Noel stands 5'7", 170Ibs, brown medium length hair, brown eyes & clean shaven.
He was last seen wearing jeans, a white T-shirt, a dark coloured jacket and a ball cap.
If anyone has information please call 705-675-9171
