Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Man, Noel Michaud

Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating a missing man.

He's 59 year-old NOEL MICHAUD & there is some concern for his well being.

Noel stands 5'7", 170Ibs, brown medium length hair, brown eyes & clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a white T-shirt, a dark coloured jacket and a ball cap.

If anyone has information please call 705-675-9171