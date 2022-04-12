Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Man Triole Headley
Sudbury Police are looking for the public's assistance in locating 43 year-old Triole Headley.
Triole was last seen on April 8th on Simcoe St.
Triole is described as 5'9", short black hair, wearing black work boots, a black jacket & a yellow reflective shirt.
Anyone with info should call police @ 705 675 9171
You may be interested in...
-
Located (Deceased) Missing 25 Year-Old Thomas RogersNo foul play is suspected.
-
Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Man Triole HeadleyPolice are looking to check on his wellbeing.
-
Sudbury Police Searching For 22 Year-Old McKenna Irwin-BurnsThere is concern for her wellbeing.