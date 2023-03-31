iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Mother & 1 Year-Old Child


MISSING

Missing Person

Sudbury Police are looking for help in locating a missing mother and child.

30 year-old Chamberline and 1 year-old Trinity.

Chamberline is a black female, 5’4”, slim build & long hair. Chamberline may be pushing a stroller.

There are concerns for the wellbeing of the mother and child.

