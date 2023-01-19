Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Person, 31 Year-Old Emad Ali
GSPS is requesting the publics assistance to locate 31 year-old Emad Ali, last seen in Toronto on October 7th, 2022.
No clothing descriptors have been provided, but the person stands 5'9", 140Ibs, with brown eyes and black hair.
There are concerns for Emad's wellbeing.
Anyone with info is asked to call police. No current photo has been provided as of yet.
When more details are released, we'll share them with you.
You may be interested in...
-
Body Of Missing Man, Ronald Nantais, Located Deceased In Elbow LakeThere had been concerns for his wellbeing.
-
Impaired Driving Charges Laid After Man Found Asleep Behind The Wheel On Side Of HWY 69On January 14, 2023, at 4:56 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) located a parked vehicle, running on the shoulder of Highway 69, French River.
-
OLG Says A $10,000 ENCORE Prize Has Gone Unclaimed; Winning Ticket Was Sold In SudburyPlayers must match the first six of the seven ENCORE numbers in exact order to win the $10,000 prize. Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.