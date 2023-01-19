iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Person, 31 Year-Old Emad Ali


sudbury-police

GSPS is requesting the publics assistance to locate 31 year-old Emad Ali, last seen in Toronto on October 7th, 2022.

No clothing descriptors have been provided, but the person stands 5'9", 140Ibs, with brown eyes and black hair.

There are concerns for Emad's wellbeing.

Anyone with info is asked to call police. No current photo has been provided as of yet. 

When more details are released, we'll share them with you. 

