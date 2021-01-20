Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Teenager, 16 Year-Old Jason Mathieu

Sudbury Police are on the lookout for a missing teenager.

16 year-old Jason Mathieu was last seen seen exactly one week ago (January 13th), 7:30am, on Grenoble St.

Jason is described as standing 5'6", 125 lbs., w blk hair & blue eyes.

No clothing descriptors have been provided other than he was wearing black & red shoes.

There is some concern for Jason's well-being, so if you have information, call Police at 675-9171