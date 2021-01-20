iHeartRadio
-19°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Teenager, 16 Year-Old Jason Mathieu

EsH5pi1W4AA9BEC

Sudbury Police are on the lookout for a missing teenager.  

16 year-old Jason Mathieu was last seen seen exactly one week ago (January 13th), 7:30am, on Grenoble St.  

Jason is described as standing 5'6", 125 lbs., w blk hair & blue eyes.  

No clothing descriptors have been provided other than he was wearing black & red shoes.  

There is some concern for Jason's well-being, so if you have information, call Police at 675-9171

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram