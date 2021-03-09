Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Teenager Damon Dupuis

Sudbury Police are looking for help in locating missing 15 year-old DAMON DUPUIS.

Damon was last seen the afternoon of March 5th on Main Street in Val Caron wearing a tie dyed sweater & black pants.

Damon is described as 5'9", 120 lbs., with curly brown hair.

Anyone w info on Damon's whereabouts asked to call us 705-675-9171