Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Teenager Damon Dupuis
Sudbury Police are looking for help in locating missing 15 year-old DAMON DUPUIS.
Damon was last seen the afternoon of March 5th on Main Street in Val Caron wearing a tie dyed sweater & black pants.
Damon is described as 5'9", 120 lbs., with curly brown hair.
Anyone w info on Damon's whereabouts asked to call us 705-675-9171
You may be interested in...
-
GOOD NEWS: Dorothy The Missing Horse Has Been Located In The Valley!Thanks to all who helped with this search!
-
COVID Outbreaks Declared At Ecole Alliance-St Joseph & Holy Trinity Elementary SchoolParents and caregivers are being provided notice of the outbreak and will receive public health guidance.
-
Sudbury Back In The Red Zone Starting Today; Additional Protective Measures In PlaceAs Public Health Sudbury & Districts enters the Red—Control level of the provincial COVID-19 response framework, Public Health is requiring further protective measures to slow the spread of the virus.