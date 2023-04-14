iHeartRadio
Missing Teenager 'Juels' Located Safe


UPDATE:

Juels has been located safe.  Police are thanking the public for your help!

ORIGINAL:

Sudbury Police are in need of help from the public in locating a missing person.  

He's a 15 year-old and goes by the name Juels.  Last seen April 12th on Bellevue Avenue, wearing a black playby sweater (as posted in photo).

He stands 5 ft. 9, 130 pounds, medium dark brown hair in braids, and brown eyes. 

There are concerns for his wellbeing.  

Any info? Call Sudbury Police immediately at 705-675-9171

60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

