Missing Teenager 'Juels' Located Safe

UPDATE:

Juels has been located safe. Police are thanking the public for your help!

ORIGINAL:

Sudbury Police are in need of help from the public in locating a missing person.

He's a 15 year-old and goes by the name Juels. Last seen April 12th on Bellevue Avenue, wearing a black playby sweater (as posted in photo).

He stands 5 ft. 9, 130 pounds, medium dark brown hair in braids, and brown eyes.

There are concerns for his wellbeing.

Any info? Call Sudbury Police immediately at 705-675-9171