Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Teenager Makeya
Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating a missing teenager...
15 year-old Makeya is described as standing 5’4”, thin, with long light brown hair & hazel eyes.
She was last seen in the Bancroft/Kingsway area wearing a red jacket & grey track pants or jeans.
Call Sudbury Police at 675-9171 with any info.
There is concern for her wellbeing.
