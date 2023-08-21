Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Teenager Makeya

Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating a missing teenager...

15 year-old Makeya is described as standing 5’4”, thin, with long light brown hair & hazel eyes.

She was last seen in the Bancroft/Kingsway area wearing a red jacket & grey track pants or jeans.

Call Sudbury Police at 675-9171 with any info.

There is concern for her wellbeing.