Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Teenager Makeya


F4CVCqOW4AAIWpi

Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating a missing teenager...

15 year-old Makeya is described as standing 5’4”, thin, with long light brown hair & hazel eyes.  

She was last seen in the Bancroft/Kingsway area wearing a red jacket & grey track pants or jeans.  

Call Sudbury Police at 675-9171 with any info.

There is concern for her wellbeing. 

