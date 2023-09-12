iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Teenager Oliver


Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating a missing teenager...

14 year-old Oliver was last seen this past Friday in the Donovan area.  

He's described as standing 5’11", 150 lbs, brown hair, hazel eyes, medium build.

There are concerns for Oliver's safety.  

Anyone with info as to Oliver's whereabouts is asked to call Police at 705-675-9171.  

We have his photo posted in the news section at purecountry917.ca

