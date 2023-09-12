Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Teenager Oliver
Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating a missing teenager...
14 year-old Oliver was last seen this past Friday in the Donovan area.
He's described as standing 5’11", 150 lbs, brown hair, hazel eyes, medium build.
There are concerns for Oliver's safety.
Anyone with info as to Oliver's whereabouts is asked to call Police at 705-675-9171.
We have his photo posted in the news section at purecountry917.ca
Sudbury Police Searching For Missing 14 Year-Old MilesPolice believe Miles is with the other missing teenager, Oliver
Sudbury Police Share Info Regarding Shooting Incident On Baker StreetAround 6:55 p.m. on September 5, 2023, officers were dispatched to a residence on Baker Street in relation to a weapons complaint. Information provided was that a group of individuals were involved in a disturbance inside the residence and that one of the individuals may have been shot. The individuals responsible for the shooting fled the scene prior to police arrival.