Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Teenager Owen Brown

Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating a missing person:

Owen Brown is 17 years old.

He was last seen June 28 at 4pm in Bell Park on a blue mountain bike.

He is 6'0, 150Ibs, with short Blonde straight hair & blue eyes last seen wearing a green & white shirt with long pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GSPS 705-675-9171