Missing Teenager Sierre Has Been Located Safe & In Good Health

UPDATE:

Sudbury Police say Sierre was located safe & in good health.

Police are thanking the community for your help in this search on Tuesday.

ORIGINAL:

Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating a missing teenager, as there are concerns for her wellbeing.

She's 15 year-old Sierre, last seen yesterday afternoon (3:30pm) in Garson.

She was last seen wearing light coloured pants, a black top, black Nike runners. She stands 5 ft. 6, & weighs 125 pounds with blond/black shoulder lenghth straight hair.

Anyone with info should call Sudbury Police at 705-675-9171.