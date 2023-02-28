Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Woman 40 Year-Old Valerie Lynk-Lomonde
Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating 40 year-old Valerie Lynk-Lomonde.
Valerie stands 5'4, and was last seen wearing a green Calvin Klein coat with grey pants.
She was last seen downtown Monday night.
Police are concerned for her wellbeing.
Anyone with info - call 705 675 9171.
