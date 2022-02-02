Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Woman; 63 Year-Old Giselle Gascon
GSPS is trying to locate 63 yr old Giselle Gascon to check on her wellbeing.
Last seen around 9pm last evening.
She is believed to be driving a dark grey 2008 Nissan Altima with tinted windows and oversized winter tires.
If you know where she is please call GSPS.
The image is that of a similar vehicle.
Giselle's vehicle has a licence plate of CEJZ847.
Giselle is described as being 5'3", 140 lbs., w salt/pepper shoulder-length hair & hazel eyes.
Giselle wears glasses & was last seen wearing a blk winter coat & blk boots.
