Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Woman Beau-Ashley Verkuil
Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating a missing woman.
She's 39 year-old Beau-Ashley Verkuil, last seen this past Monday (November 15) in the area of Burton Avenue around 9:30pm.
The 39 year-old is described as standing 5 ft. 10, 120 pounds, with dyed blond shoulder length hair, and brown eyes.
Call Police if you have any info.
