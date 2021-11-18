Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Woman Beau-Ashley Verkuil

Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating a missing woman.

She's 39 year-old Beau-Ashley Verkuil, last seen this past Monday (November 15) in the area of Burton Avenue around 9:30pm.

The 39 year-old is described as standing 5 ft. 10, 120 pounds, with dyed blond shoulder length hair, and brown eyes.

Call Police if you have any info.