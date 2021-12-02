iHeartRadio
Good News: Sudbury Police Have Located Erica Beaudoin In Good Health

Police (Sudbury)

Update:

8 year old Erica Beaudoin has been located in good health. Police would like to thank everyone for your assistance with this matter.

Original Story:

MISSING PERSON

Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating Erica Beaudoin (28) to ensure her well being.

She was last seen Wednesday (Dec.1) morning near HSN.

She has a fair complexion, is approximately 4’11”, 118 lbs & has light hair with pink highlights.

Call Police @ 705-675-9171 with any information.

