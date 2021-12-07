Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Woman Erica Beaudoin
CHECK ON WELLBEING
28 year-old Erica Beaudoin
Last seen wearing a purple jacket, black pants.
Described as being 4’11”, 118 lbs, with a fair complexion with hair in a ponytail with pink and purple highlights.
Anyone with information contact the Police at 705-675-9171.
