Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Woman, Misty Assinewai

MISTY

Sudbury Police are hoping the public can help locate 35 year-old Misty Assinewai.  

Misty is described as being 5'10" tall, thin build, long brown hair & brown eyes.

She was last heard from on Sunday, Jan 3, 2021.

There are concerns for Misty's well-being.

Anyone with info call Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477

