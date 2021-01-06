Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Woman, Misty Assinewai
Sudbury Police are hoping the public can help locate 35 year-old Misty Assinewai.
Misty is described as being 5'10" tall, thin build, long brown hair & brown eyes.
She was last heard from on Sunday, Jan 3, 2021.
There are concerns for Misty's well-being.
Anyone with info call Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477
You may be interested in...
-
GOOD News: Missing Woman Chelsea Belanger Located In Good HealthThere had been some concern for her well being.
-
Sudbury Residents Have Stepped Up To Help Local Shop That Had Been RobbedSudbury residents have started a Go Fund Me campaign in addition to one started by Comics North after they were broken into for the third time in three months.
-
Boogie Mountain (Espanola) Issues Notice To Southern Ontario ResidentsIn accordance with the Province’s current Covid-19 response framework, it is advised that non-essential travel from areas of high transmission to areas of low transmission should be avoided. During the provincial lockdown in southern Ontario Boogie Mountain Ski Hill will only be accepting patrons from Sudbury, Lively, Narin, Webbwood, McKerrow, Espanola, Massey and Manitoulin.