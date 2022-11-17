Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Woman Nicole Gauthier

Police are looking for information regarding the whereabouts of missing person Nicole Gauthier.

She is 53 years old , 5’1, 135 lbs with auburn medium length hair and blue eyes.

She wears prescription glasses.

She is believed to be operating a 2014 Toyota Camry, 4 door , white in colour Lic # ATFS 073.

She was last seen in the Whitefish area on Wednesday morning.

Police have a concern regarding her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 705-675-7171.