Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Woman Nicole Gauthier
Police are looking for information regarding the whereabouts of missing person Nicole Gauthier.
She is 53 years old , 5’1, 135 lbs with auburn medium length hair and blue eyes.
She wears prescription glasses.
She is believed to be operating a 2014 Toyota Camry, 4 door , white in colour Lic # ATFS 073.
She was last seen in the Whitefish area on Wednesday morning.
Police have a concern regarding her safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 705-675-7171.
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Teen Charged With Stunt Driving After Being Clocked 189 KM/H In 90 ZoneThe driver received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension & a 14-day vehicle impoundment.
-
Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Woman Nicole GauthierThere is concern for her wellbeing.
-
Sudbury Man Handed Stunt Driving Charges After Travelling 158 KM/H In A 100 ZoneThe driver received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.