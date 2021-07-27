iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police Searching For Suspect Responsible For Assault On Elm Street

assault suspect 1

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

Just before 3:45 p.m. on July 22, 2021, we received a call regarding an Assault at the corner of Elm Street and Paris Street near the crosswalk. Information provided was that a man was seen assaulting a woman after he knocked her down and began to kick her multiple times.

Officers arrived on scene, however, the man fled prior to Police arrival and the woman was no longer in the area.

Around 5:30 p.m. the woman attended Police headquarters in order to speak with Officers.

City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services was contacted and also attended HQ.

The 31 year old woman was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of the attack.

This is believed to be an isolated and targeted attack and we do not believe that there is any risk to the general Public.

The man is described as being Black, 6’0”-6’3” tall, with his hair in multiple buns and he was wearing dark clothing and a surgical mask at the time of the incident (image attached).

Anyone with information related to this incident or the identity of the man is asked to contact our Criminal Investigation Division at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

