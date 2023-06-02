Sudbury Police Searching For Wanted Fugitive In Connection To Recent Murder

SUDBURY RAINBOW CRIME STOPPERS INC. IS OFFERING A CASH REWARD OF UP TO $2000.00 FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE ARREST OF:

Noah SINGH

(Inc. SU23028848)

On this date, the Greater Sudbury Police Service has an outstanding warrant for the arrest of Noah SINGH.

On the 21st of April, 2023 at about 2142, Noah SINGH, along with a co-accused party attended the Overtime Sports Bar on Notre Dame Ave where an altercation took place. Sometime later, the victim in this matter was murdered.

Noah SINGH was on court imposed conditions at the time of the offence.

Noah SINGH is believed to have fled the Sudbury area and his whereabouts are unknown. Do not approach SINGH as he is a dangerous person.

Noah SINGH is wanted for:

First degree murder (party to offence)

Conspiracy to commit murder

Utter threats

Possess weapon for dangerous purpose

Possess firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with

Carry concealed weapon

Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

Possess firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order (2 counts)

Fail to comply with sentence

IF YOU KNOW THIS PERSON AND WHERE HE IS PRESENTLY LOCATED, YOU ARE URGED TO CALL THE CRIME STOPPERS TIP LINE TOLL-FREE AT 1-800-222-TIPS OR LOCALLY AT 705-222-TIPS (8477). YOU MUST CALL THIS NUMBER TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD. TIPS CAN ALSO BE SUBMITTED ONLINE AT WWW.SUDBURYCRIMESTOPPERS.COM

NOT ONLY DOES SUDBURY RAINBOW CRIME STOPPERS OFFER CASH REWARDS FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE ARREST OF ITS "WANTED FUGITIVE", CASH REWARD WILL BE PAID FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE ARREST OF ANYONE INVOLVED IN ANY CRIMINAL OFFENCE.

ALL CALLS ARE CONFIDENTIAL AND YOU WILL NOT BE ASKED TO TESTIFY IN COURT.

REMEMBER - CRIME COSTS YOU, CRIME STOPPERS PAYS