Sudbury Police Searching For Wanted Fugitive Race Baker

On this date, the Greater Sudbury Police Service has an outstanding warrant for the arrest of Race BAKER.

It is alleged that on the 8th of May, Race BAKER was found in attendance in the area of Regent Street when police attended on an unrelated matter.

Race BAKER is on strict conditions and was breaching at the time, by being present.

Race BAKER did run from the police when he saw their presence.

BAKER does have outstanding charges in the Durham region as well.

Race BAKER is believed to be in the Greater Sudbury Area.

Police are advising not to approach this party but to call with information.

IF YOU KNOW THIS PERSON AND WHERE HE IS PRESENTLY LOCATED, YOU ARE URGED TO CALL THE CRIME STOPPERS TIP LINE TOLL-FREE AT 1-800-222-TIPS OR LOCALLY AT 705-222-TIPS (8477). YOU MUST CALL THIS NUMBER TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD. TIPS CAN ALSO BE SUBMITTED ONLINE AT WWW.SUDBURYCRIMESTOPPERS.COM

NOT ONLY DOES SUDBURY RAINBOW CRIME STOPPERS OFFER CASH REWARDS FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE ARREST OF ITS "WANTED FUGITIVE", A CASH REWARD WILL BE PAID FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE ARREST OF ANYONE INVOLVED IN ANY CRIMINAL OFFENCE.

ALL CALLS ARE CONFIDENTIAL AND YOU WILL NOT BE ASKED TO TESTIFY IN COURT.