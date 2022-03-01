Sudbury Police Seize Close to $72,000 Worth of Illicit Drugs

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"As part of the Integrated Crime Section (ICS), our Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) continues its ongoing effort to address the Opioid crisis impacting our community with a specific focus on drug distribution in the Downtown core.

The DEU received information that an individual from Southern Ontario was actively providing illicit substances including Fentanyl to street level drug traffickers that were situated in the Downtown core of Greater Sudbury.

The Integrated Crime Section initiated an investigation into the matter and through the investigation a group of individuals were identified.

Detectives also determined that these individuals were using a local hotel when they were in our community.

On February 27, 2022, Investigators applied for and were subsequently granted a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) Search Warrant. The Search Warrant was executed the same day and resulted in the arrest of two individuals from Southern Ontario.

As a result of executing the Search Warrant at the local hotel, Detectives seized the following;

 Fentanyl, Cocaine and Methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $71,670.00

 Two loaded handguns

33 year old Bidh Preet Bhatia from Kitchener has been charged with the following under the Criminal Code of Canada and the CDSA;

 Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

 Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

 Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

 Resist Arrest

 Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

 Breach of Release Order

 Unsafe Storage of Firearm x 2

 Possession of a Weapon for a dangerous Purpose x 2

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 2

 Prohibited/Restricted Firearm Accessible Ammunition x 2

25 year old Karim Tariq from the Greater Toronto Area has been charged with the following under the Criminal Code of Canada and the CDSA;

 Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

 Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

 Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

 Unsafe Storage of Firearm (Under Regulations) x2

 Possession of a Weapon for a dangerous Purpose x2

 Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x2

 Prohibited/Restricted Firearm Accessible Ammunition x2

Both individuals have been remanded into custody through Bail Court with a future Court date of March 3, 2022."