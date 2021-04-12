Sudbury Police Seize Over $38,000 Worth Of Drugs Friday

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"On Friday, April 9, 2021, we received information that an individual from Southern Ontario was not abiding by his release conditions and was currently in Greater Sudbury dealing illicit drugs. Detectives from our Drug Enforcement Unit (D.E.U.) of our Integrated Crime Section applied for and were granted a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (C.D.S.A.) Search Warrant for a residence on Brodie Street in Greater Sudbury where the man was staying.

Around 9:30 p.m. Members of our D.E.U. with the assistance of Members of our Emergency Response Unit (E.R.U.) executed the Search Warrant taking two men into custody including the man from Southern Ontario.

Upon searching the residence, Officers located over $38,000 worth of Cocaine and Fentanyl, as well as, scales, packaging materials, cutting agents and multiple cell phones.

Officers also seized $1,565.00 in cash. 34 year old Brandon Caleb and 38 year old Nathaniel Grant (both from Southern Ontario) were arrested and charged with the following under the C.D.S.A. and the Criminal Code of Canada;  Possession of a Schedule I Substance of the Purpose of Trafficking x2  Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000  Breach of Release Order (Nathaniel Grant) The two men were held in Police custody overnight and attended Weekend and Statutory Holiday (W.A.S.H.) Court on Saturday, April 10, 2021 to answer to the charges.

Both men were also issued a Provincial Offence Notice for Fail to Comply ($880.00) under the Reopening Ontario Act for breaching the current COVID-19 Orders."