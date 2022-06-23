Sudbury Police Seize Thousands in Drugs in Aggressive Driving Incident

RELEASE ISSUED BY GREATER SUDBURY POLICE THURSDAY JUNE 23, 2022

Around 1:45 p.m. on June 19, 2022, a Patrol Officer was in the area of Elgin Street and St. Anne Road when he saw a 2013 four-door, grey Volkswagon Jetta being driven in an erratic manner. The Officer began to strategically follow the vehicle in order to avoid a pursuit as he believed that the driver would attempt to flee from Police.

As the Officer approached the intersection of Patterson Street at College Street, he was waved down by two pedestrians who described the same vehicle as it had almost struck them and an another vehicle that was passing through the intersection. The pedestrians last saw the vehicle traveling down Ghandi Lane at a high rate of speed before losing sight of it.

The Officer located the unoccupied vehicle parked in a driveway on Bloor Street. The Officer was approached by a community member who told him that the vehicle had been driven over the lawn almost striking a residence before it struck a large manhole causing damage to the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was then seen fleeing the scene on foot.

Due to the erratic and aggressive manner in which the vehicle had been driven and the possibility that the driver, who still had the keys to the vehicle was impaired, the vehicle was towed to the impound lot.

Based on the investigation, the Officer applied for and was granted a Search Warrant for the vehicle.

On June 21, 2022, the Officer executed the Search Warrant locating and seizing a loaded handgun, over 87 grams of Cocaine, 17 grams of Fentanyl, packaging material, a scale and additional drug trafficking items.

The individual driving the vehicle at the time of the incident is still outstanding and anyone with information related to the incident or the identity of the driver is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171.