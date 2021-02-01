iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police Send Warning To Those Who Decide To Drive While Impaired

Police (Sudbury)

Sudbury Police issued a message to those who drive while impaired.  

Police say there're 4 eventual outcomes: a concerned driver will call 911; an officer will stop you; you'll hit a spotcheck; or you'll be in a crash.  Police say they hope the first 3 prevent the 4th.  This, as Police continue to set up random RIDE checks all throughout the city.  

On Saturday, Police charged 3 people with being Impaired while behind the wheel: 2 women, ages 24 & 43, were found to be driving while high, while a 20 year-old man was intoxicated while driving.  

