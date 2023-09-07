Sudbury Police Share Info Regarding Shooting Incident On Baker Street

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

Around 6:55 p.m. on September 5, 2023, officers were dispatched to a residence on Baker Street in relation to a weapons complaint. Information provided was that a group of individuals were involved in a disturbance inside the residence and that one of the individuals may have been shot. The individuals responsible for the shooting fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Upon arrival officers located a 40-year-old man who had appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Around 11:15 a.m. today, September 6, 2023, members of our Integrated Crime Section working in collaboration with our Emergency Response Unit (ERU), Patrol Operations, Major Crime Section and members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG) arrested a 23-year-old man and a 29-year-old man outside of a residence on Saint Jean Baptiste Street in Chelmsford.

Both individuals are being charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada;

Attempt murder with firearm

Use of a firearm while committing offence

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Carrying concealed weapon

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Discharging firearm

Wearing disguise with intent to commit indictable offence

The 23-year-old is also charged with Fail to comply with probation order and Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Both individuals will be held in custody overnight and will attend bail court tomorrow, September 7, 2023 to answer to the charges. Their names cannot be released as the information has not yet been sworn to through the court process.

Detectives have applied for a search warrant of the residence on Saint Jean Baptiste Street and the residence will be held until execution of the search warrant has been completed.

Based on the investigation thus far, this is believed to be a targeted incident involving individuals who are known to each other. At this time, there is no known threat to the public.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact our Criminal Investigation Division at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.