Sudbury Police Show Tremendous Restraint During Recent Volatile Situation

The following is from Sudbury Police:

"Around 6:20 p.m. on March 4, 2022, Officers attended a residence on Sable Street in Greater Sudbury in order to arrest an individual on reasonable and probable grounds for Criminal Harassment.

When Officers arrived at the residence, the man exited the home with what appeared to be an explosive device, pulled the pin from the device and threw it towards the Officers.

The device began to dispense smoke and the man went back inside the residence.

Seconds later the man exited the residence again, this time with what was believed to be a handgun.

The man began to walk towards the Officers with the firearm pointed at them.

The Officers directed the man to drop the firearm, however the man did not listen and racked the gun as he continued to walk towards them.

The Officers continued to demand that the man drop the firearm.

The man eventually dropped the gun, however, he then pulled out a knife and began waving it at the Officers as he advanced towards them.

The Officers used a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) to safely arrest the man, taking him into Police custody.

28 year old Brandon Labelle has been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada;

 Criminal Harassment x2

 Pointing a Firearm x2

 Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose x3

 Carry a Concealed Weapon

 Assault Police with a Weapon x6

 Using Imitation Firearm While Committing an Indictable Offence

 Using Explosives

 Careless Use of Firearm

We would like to commend the responding Officers for their restraint and professionalism during a high-risk situation involving a very volatile individual."