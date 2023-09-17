iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police Talk Down Person In Distress


Release from Greater Sudbury Police - Saturday, September 16, 2023 9:30 PM

On Saturday, September 16, 2023, at approximately 6:30 PM Greater Sudbury Police Service received a call for service regarding a person in crisis in the Beatty Street area. Patrol officers responded and located the party atop the train trestle between Beatty Street and Frood Road.  A supervisor from the Patrol Operations Division engaged the individual and maintained a dialogue for an hour and a half.  The matter was resolved when the subject was led to safety by a police supervisor and a member of the Emergency Response Unit. The person was taken to Health Sciences North for assistance. A concerted effort by the Emergency Communications Centre, Patrol Operations Division and Emergency Response Unit resulted is this successful rescue. Help for those in crisis in available 24/7 by calling the Crisis Line at 705-675-4760.

