iHeartRadio
11°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury Police Thank The Citizens Who 'Gave Selflessly' After Recent Collision

Police (Sudbury)

Sudbury Police are recognizing members of the public who jumped in to help after a recent collision.  

"Sudbury Police would like to say THANK YOU to those members of the community that gave selflessly to assist all that were involved in a serious collision on Lorne St. on August 5th.

Your actions were noticed, appreciated and made a difference.

THANK YOU."

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram