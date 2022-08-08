Sudbury Police Thank The Citizens Who 'Gave Selflessly' After Recent Collision
Sudbury Police are recognizing members of the public who jumped in to help after a recent collision.
"Sudbury Police would like to say THANK YOU to those members of the community that gave selflessly to assist all that were involved in a serious collision on Lorne St. on August 5th.
Your actions were noticed, appreciated and made a difference.
THANK YOU."
